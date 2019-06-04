Services
Darby Funeral Home
480 East Main Street
Canton, GA 30114
(770) 479-2193
FANNING, William Ford "Bill" Mr. William "Bill" Fanning, age 73, of Canton, Georgia passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on May 30, 2019. Bill was an avid golfer, model train builder and was also a member of the Four Seasons Men's Cooking Club. Survivors Include: Wife: Carole Palmer Fanning of Canton, GA; Son: David Fanning of Canton, GA; Daughter and son in law: Susan "Sue" and Reed Johnson of Kissimmee, FL; Grandchildren: Austin Fanning, Caitlyn Fanning, Taylor Johnson, Morgan Johnson and Peyton Johnson; Cousins: Joseph Fanning and James Fanning, both of Wheaton, IL. and Patricia and John Hewes of Lyons, NY. Celebration of Life Services will be held at a date to be determined at the Soleil Club House. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to , in Bill's name. Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Fanning family.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 4, 2019
