Ferguson, Jr., MSgt (Ret.) William A. Age 87, MSgt (Ret.) William A. Ferguson, Jr. passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2019 following a long, courageous journey with dementia. Bill was born on May 30, 1932 in Memphis, Tennessee, leaving the following loving members of his special family: Spouse Jeanne M. Ferguson, sister Glenda White, children Debby Johnson, Dennis Ferguson, Billi Tucker, Donna McKinney and Kathleen Sable, seventeen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William Arnold and Sophie Ferguson, his sister, Norma Dawson, children, David Ferguson and Shawn Clements. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Nov. 21, at SouthCare Cremation & Funeral Society, 225 Currie Drive, Suite 100, Alpharetta, GA 30005. The family will receive friends from 10 AM, until the service time. Interment will follow at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. Online condolences may be made at www.southcare.us.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 6, 2019