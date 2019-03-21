FRITTS, Sr., William Allen William Allen Fritts, Sr., of Old Saybrook, formerly of Durham, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at age 68. Allen was born in Chattanooga, TN to Ruth and Turk Fritts on June 6, 1950. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Pam Fritts; son William Allen Fritts Jr of Raleigh, NC; daughter Patricia Poulin and her husband Richard of Northford, CT; Wesley Fritts of Atlanta, GA; and two grandchildren, Nicholas and Catherine Poulin. He was also survived by his brother Vance Turk Fritts Jr., and his wife Donna of Columbus Ohio, and his sister Ruth Gaziano, and her husband Chuck of Atlanta. Allen also had several nieces and nephews. Allen graduated from Druid Hills High School and then attended TMI. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, and was honorably discharged. After his military service, Allen began his career in the fire alarm industry in Atlanta, Georgia. His career took him to Texas, New York and finally Connecticut. He retired from over 30 years of service with Honeywell in 2013, after serving as VP of Sales and President. He received many honors and awards throughout his career including Honorary Deputy Chief from the Fire Department of the City of New York. Allen was dedicated to the Durham Volunteer Fire Department, and served his community faithfully for 20 years as secretary and chaplain. His devotion and love of the department, its members and the town of Durham will always be remembered by those whose lives he touched. Allen achieved great professional success throughout his life, but he was most proud of time spent with friends and the devoted personnel of the department. He will be deeply missed. Celebration of Allen's life will be held at the Durham Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday, March 21st, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Grave side service to be held in Chattanooga, TN at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Allen's memory may be made to the Durham Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 154, Durham, CT 06422. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2019