GABLE, Jr., William R. "Bill" William R "Bill" Gable, Jr. beloved Bassman (guitarist) passed away Friday Nov. 8th at NE Medical Center in Gainesville, GA. Bill and Debra, his wife and partner of 32-years, had recently moved from their home in Lawrenceville, GA to retire in Murphy, NC. Bill and Debra shared the same love of music. Bill was born in Atlanta, GA, Sept 28, 1954. Bill spent his formative years in Ann Arbor, MI and Tempe, AZ. At age 14, he started playing bass guitar, his true passion. The family moved to Atlanta in 1973; Bill followed in 1977 to study Music Business. He was a DJ at GSU and started playing music professionally throughout Atlanta until his death. Bill was preceded in death by his Father, William R Gable, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Debra Webb Gable (Murphy NC); Mother, Audrey Lanoux Gable (Decatur); Sister, Gwen Gable (Decatur); and, Brother, Brad Gable (Denver CO). Friends of the family are invited to a memorial service to be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 22, 2019 at The Neighborhood Church, 1561 McLendon Ave., Atlanta, GA 30307. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Association.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019