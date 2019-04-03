GADDY, III, William F. More readily known as "Butch", was born on February 12, 1947, in Brooklyn, NY, to William F. Gaddy Jr. and Jean Rose Parello. As a young child, his family moved to Atlanta, GA, where he attended Lakeshore High School. Following school, he joined the United States Marine Corps and became a Purple Heart recipient after being seriously wounded in the Vietnam War. He was a mechanic for much of his life and eventually went to work for the City of Palmetto where he retired as the Director of Public Works. Butch was gregarious and fun-loving: always ready with a joke and a smile and easy laughter. He was an avid country-western dancer (and at one time a national two-step dance champion), an automobile fanatic and antique admirer, a gifted gardener, and, apparently, a fan of karaoke. He spent much of his time building custom Harley-Davidsons in his garage, traveling around the country in his RV, and dancing and singing at the American Legion Post 160 with his friends. Ultimately, that long-ago tour in Vietnam would have a grave effect on him, even after his visible wounds had healed. After a long battle with Agent-Orange related cancer, he passed away peacefully at Southwest Christian Care in Union City, GA, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. At the time of his death, he was a resident of Palmetto, GA. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by daughter Jodi Hess of Nashville, TN, and her husband Hal; daughter Jamie Bishop of Hampton, GA; son William Gaddy of Fayetteville, GA; sister Billie Jean Bryant of Sharpsburg, GA; brother Mike Gaddy of Fayetteville, GA; 10 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; and a host of loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and long-time friends. His ashes were interred at the Mausoleum at Holly Hill Memorial Park on March 30, 2019, after receiving Marine Corps Funeral Honors. In memoriam donations may be made to Southwest Christian Care http://swchristiancare.org/donate. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary