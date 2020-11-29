GALVIN, DDS, William Crosby "Bill"
William Crosby "Bill" Galvin, DDS, 75, passed away peacefully at his John's Creek home on November 25, 2020. Bill was born on June 1, 1945 to Dr. William and Alberta Galvin in the Presidential Suite of the Greenbrier Hotel in White Sulfur Springs, WV. After WWII, his family moved to Atlanta, where his Dad was an Anesthesiologist at Emory University Hospital. In Atlanta, his older sister Peggy, and Bill welcomed their baby brother, Jim. Bill loved family genealogy, traveling the world, tennis, skiing, fine dining, entertaining, and Christmas. He attended St. Thomas More Catholic School, Marist High School, Spring Hill College, Georgia State University, and Emory Dental School. In 1972, after graduating from Emory, he married Sandy, and they moved to Stuttgart, Germany, where he was in the U.S. Army Dental Corps. They spent three years in Germany and took every opportunity to travel. He and Sandy returned to Atlanta during Christmas of 1975 and they bought their first home in Decatur. Bill taught at the Emory School of Dentistry until it closed in 1985. At that time Bill went into private practice until his retirement in 2019. In 2013, Bill was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. He fought a hard fight and did well until 2019. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Peggy Harvey. Due to Covid-19, a small private family service will be held. In his memory donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
or the Alzheimer's Association
of Georgia in memory of William Crosby "Bill" Galvin.