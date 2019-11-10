|
GASTON, IV, William Wylie William Wylie Gaston IV died peacefully Wednesday morning, November 6, 2019, age 68, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Wylie was born in Waynesboro, GA. on August 2, 1951. He grew up in the Atlanta area where he graduated from Briarcliff High School. Growing up, Wylie enjoyed Little League baseball, being on the Briarcliff basketball team and was a member of Clairmont Presbyterian Church. Even at an early age Wylie loved to draw which led him to his passion for architecture. Wylie graduated from Georgia Tech in 1974 with a degree in architecture. Wylie's passion for architecture took him all over the world including designs in London, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Paris and ultimately back home to Atlanta, GA. Wylie has contributed to the Atlanta skyline through notable projects like The Coca-Cola Headquarters, 999 Peachtree Office Building, Georgia Power Headquarters and Turner Entertainment Group Headquarters. One of his favorite designs was the Southern Company building, which was one of the first LEED certified buildings in Atlanta. His love of design led him to design his family's vacation home in Highlands, North Carolina. Also, designing several pieces of furniture for the home where his family spent many happy years. Wylie and his former wife Renee held design and construction in high regard leading their children Adrienne and Nick to successful careers in the Arts and Construction Management, respectively, adding to the monuments we see of him every day. Outside of architecture he enjoyed playing tennis and golf through the Atlanta Athletic Club, where he was a member and his father had once served as President. The family enjoyed many summer swim competitions, tennis tournaments and 4th of July fireworks together at the Club. Wylie had a quiet demeanor but a very dry sense of humor and his blue eyes sparkled with his witty observations. His sister noted that the was a man of few words, but often those words were profound. Wylie was predeceased by his father William Wylie Gaston III. He is survived by his mother Mrs. Frances L. Gaston, his sister Patricia Gaston and his two children and a grandchild, whom he loved very much: Mr. Nicolas "Nick" Gaston (Emily), Charlotte, NC and Mrs. Adrienne Razvodov (Artem), Chicago, Illinois. Kia Razvodov (grandson), Chicago, Illinois. Special thanks go to the kind people at Presbyterian Village in Austell and especially Mary Williams, who referred to Wylie as her "buddy". The service will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2 pm at the Chapel at Floral Hills Cemetery, 3000 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Presbyterian Village, 2000 East-West Connector, Austell, GA 30106-1194. He left us too young, but as his son Nick said "We are quite sure Wylie is being rewarded in heaven and is already designing parts of God's kingdom for us all to see one day."
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14, 2019