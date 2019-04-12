GLACCUM, Dr. William Dr. William John Glaccum, 95, died Friday March 29, 2019 in Duluth, GA. Bill was born in Kingston, NY in 1923 but spent most of his life in metropolitan Atlanta. He served as a Pharmacist Mate in the United States Navy during WWII and was honorably discharged in 1945. Bill and Shirley Overstreet met in Atlanta, married in 1948, and moved to Davenport, IA where Bill graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1950. Bill and Shirley returned to Georgia where he treated countless patients in Decatur, Stone Mountain, and Loganville over a 67 year career. Bill was past President of the Georgia Chiropractic Association District 1, past President of the Rotary Club of Stone Mountain, and taught the Chiropractic Assistant course at DeKalb College for three years. An avid golfer, Bill was a founding member of Berkley Hills Country Club and later in life, Rivermont Golf Club. Bill and Shirley were members of Mount Carmel Christian Church and enjoyed visiting and golfing with family and friends as well as traveling across the United States, Europe, and South America. Bill was preceded in death by his son, Dr. William Russell Glaccum, his sister Patricia Delquadri and his brother Dr. John Glaccum. He leaves his wife of 70 years, Shirley, his son Michael (Dodie) Glaccum, four grandchildren Ryann, David (Dorothy), Patrick, and Erin (Joseph) Glaccum, and four great grandchildren Michael, Gabriel, Margaret Claire, and Liam Glaccum as well as his sister in law, Geraldine Glaccum and nephew, Dr. Mark (Trisha) Glaccum. A Celebration of Bill's life will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 5575 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners, GA with Josh Linman officiating. Refreshments will be served in the Fellowship Hall after the service. Memorial donations in memory of Bill can be made to Palmer College of Chiropractic, 1000 Brady Street, Davenport, IA 52803. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2019