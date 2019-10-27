|
|
GLENDINNING, William William Downing Glendinning, 67, went to be with the Good Lord on October 2, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Bill was predeceased by his wife Barbara and his brothers, Thomas and Richard Glendinning. He is survived by his step-daughters Mandy Gentile of Marietta and Angel Lethbridge of Carrollton, his brother-in-law Frank Garrick of Norcross, his step-brother James Glendinning of Norcross, his sister-in-law Pamela Glendinning and niece Columbia Glendinning of Savannah, his loving aunt Marjorie Simpson of Savannah, and a number of cousins. Born and raised in Savannah, Bill moved to Atlanta in the early 1970s to work with his Uncle William McKinnon as a restauranteur. A Cordon Bleu graduate, Bill received many honors as a creole chef at McKinnon's Louisiane. Bill's generosity with his time and culinary talents were well known in the community, and for many years, he prepared literally truckloads of roasted turkeys and other holiday fare for Hosea Williams' Feed the Hungry and Homeless. Bill had a big smile, he loved a good joke, and he had a huge heart. He is remembered by his family and friends as a kind, generous, loving, and caring person. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at 3:00 PM in the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, remembrances be made to Hosea Helps, 4779 Mindy Drive, Atlanta, GA 30336. Please share your thoughts about Bill and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com. Gamble Funeral Service of Savannah is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 27, 2019