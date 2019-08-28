|
|
GRIGEREIT, William Bryant William Bryant Grigereit went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, August 22, 2019. William was born August 29, 1985 in Atlanta, Georgia at Piedmont Hospital. He graduated from Ben Franklin Academy, Atlanta, GA, and was completing his studies at Georgia State University at the time of his passing. William also served the country he loved as a Lance Corporal in the United States Marine Corps. He is survived by his parents David H. and Margie Bryant Grigereit of Marietta, GA; brother Hugh Grigereit, Atlanta; sister Anna Sue and partner Alexander Axt, Decatur, GA; twin nieces Lilly Marie and Emma Sue; aunts Patty Bryant Grant (Candy Case Crook, husband Scott, and children Alexis and Caitlyn; Michele Case Williams, husband John, and daughter Allise), and Debbie Bryant Travis (Geof Travis, wife Moe, and children Lina and Elias). He is also survived by his beloved dog Hank. He was predeceased by Grandparents LTC. (Ret.) William G. and Hatsue (Mimi) Bryant, and Hugh R., Jr. and Ann Trimble Grigereit. William was a member of The Episcopal Church of St. Peter & St. Paul. His loving family will always remember and cherish his big heart, puckish sense of humor, compassion for others, love and care for animals, and joie de vivre. In lieu of flowers and for those inclined to make an in memoriam contribution, please consider a donation to the Laurel Ridge Elementary School PTA, 1215 Balsam Drive, Decatur, GA 30033; https://squareup.com/store/laurel-ridge-pta/.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 28, 2019