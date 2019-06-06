HANKE, William "Bill" Devoted husband and father, William "Bill" Robert Hanke, age 72 of Marietta, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in the Chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna with Reverend Shell Osbon officiating. Mr. Hanke retired from the Smyrna Police Department after 30 years of service and was a military veteran. He was a lifelong Atlanta musician and a member of the American Legion Post #160 of Smyrna for 30 years. Surviving are: Wife, Dale Hanke, of Marietta; Daughter, Misty (Mark) Gann, of Smyrna; Siblings, John (Marsha) Hanke of Dothan, AL and Barbara Williams of Montgomery, AL; Niece, Alyssa Handy; Nephew, Terry Smith; and lifelong friend, Sidney White, of Dothan, AL. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. In lieu of flowers the family request that contributions be made to Shop with a Hero or the City of Smyrna Police Dept. K-9 Unit. Make checks payable to the Smyrna Public Safety Foundation, 2620 Atlanta Rd., Smyrna, GA 30080 with a note designating the department the donation should go. www.carmichaelfuneralhomes.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary