William Harbour

HARBOUR, Dr. William E. Dr. William E. Harbour, one of the original Freedom Riders who rode interstate buses to desegregate the United States in 1961, beaten and even imprisoned in a maximum security prison for going into the "whites only" side of the bus station, has died. He was 78. Dr. Harbour, affectionately known as "Bill", transitioned to his heavenly home on Thursday, August 27, 2020. He was the first of eight siblings born to the late Ade and Katherine Harbour of Piedmont, Alabama. He was preceded in death by one brother, Charles M. Harbour. At an early age, he accepted Christ as his personal Savior and was a member of Thankful Baptist Church in Piedmont, Alabama. He was married to Doris Washington and to this union, one son, Marcus was born. He was an active member of New Emmanuel Baptist Church in Atlanta, GA. He attended Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tennessee where he joined the Civil Rights movement participating in sit-ins, stand-ins, picket lines and marches and was arrested several times before joining the first group of Freedom Riders from Nashville. His involvement led to him being arrested in Montgomery, Alabama where he was badly beaten by an angry mob at the Montgomery Greyhound Bus Station. He continued the Freedom ride to Jackson, Mississippi where he was arrested and spent 49 days in Parchman Maximum Security Prison with Civil Rights icons Rev. C.T. Vivian and Rep. John Lewis. Expelled from TSU in 1961 for his participation, he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from TSU in 2008. He leaves to cherish his loving memory: His devoted and caring wife Doris of 54 years; one son, Marcus; 3 brothers, Rushie E. (Brenda) Harbour, Jerry (Mary A.) Harbour, Ronnie (Willie Ann) Harbour; 3 sisters, Elizabeth McClain, Mary K. Almon, and Florine Harbour; 3 sisters-in-law, Vivian W. Means, Sondra (Abraham) Lippett and Dr. Sheryl Davis Harbour; One brother-in-law, Frederick E. (Fann) Washington. Services for Mr. Harbour will be directed by Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Inc., 1199 Utoy Springs Rd S.W., Atlanta, GA 30331. Public viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 1-6 pm. Mr. Harbour will be funeralized privately in Atlanta on Wednesday, September 2 and laid to rest the following day in his hometown of Piedmont, AL. The funeral service can be seen via live stream at: Vimeo.com/MurrayBrothers and on the Murray Brothers Facebook page.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
