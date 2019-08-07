Resources
William Hartman Obituary
HARTMAN, William "Bill" William "Bill" Hartman, 78, died Sunday August 4, from cancer. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Sandra (Polan) Hartman and leaves his daughter Lynn Hartman of Atlanta and son Brian Hartman, daughter-in-law Stephanie Hartman, grandson Ethan Hartman and granddaughter Jaime Hartman of River Edge, NJ. Born Birmingham, AL and raised in Toccoa, GA. He moved to Atlanta as a teenager, attended Grady HS and graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. After serving in the US Army, he lived and worked in Atlanta for over 50 years, 44 of those years he maintained an exemplary safety record transporting thousands of students for the Dekalb County school system. He will be remembered for his amazing work ethic, love of reading and passion for bicycle riding.The family will be hosting friends and relatives from 6 - 9 PM on Tuesday, August 6, and Wednesday, August 7, in the club house at Bill's condominium located Stone Mountain.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 7, 2019
