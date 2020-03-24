|
|
HETZLER, Sr., William Robert "Bill" It is with great sadness that the family of William (Bill) Robert Hetzler, Sr announces his passing, on Friday, March 20, 2020, at the age of 75 years. A native of Kensington, Georgia, Bill graduated from the Baylor School and Mercer University before enlisting in the Navy and later attaining his CPA and working for the US Fish & Wildlife Service where he enjoyed the best of both worlds accounting and fishing. Bill lived in Roswell, Georgia for the last 30 years and was an active member of St Peter and St Paul Episcopal church. Everyone who knew Bill would agree he was a master storyteller. He was also a lifelong learner and deeply spiritual. Bill never met a stranger, and lived a life devoted to his family. By far, Bill's most well-known hobby was fly fishing and he loved nothing more than a beautiful day on the Nantahala river catching trout with flies he tied himself. Bill will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 46 years, Carol and his children, Jennifer, Rob, and Julie (Doug) as well as his brother Sidney and his sister Joan. Bill (Poppa) will also be remembered by his three grandchildren, Zachary, Alex, and Eloise. Funeral services will be held for immediate family members on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., at the Coulter Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Elisa Harres officiating. A celebration of life memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Bill can be made to at . Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes LaFayette Chapel. Online register book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 24, 2020