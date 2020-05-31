HICKS, William "Bill" William Palmer (Bill) Hicks passed away Easter Sunday 2020, at the age of 92. He was born to Palmer Whitehead Hicks and Margaret Wicker Hicks and was raised in Dublin Georgia. He was a true depression baby, never throwing anything away that might be of value one day, no matter how remote the probability. He joined the Army at the end of WWII and served in the Panama Canal Zone where he learned to win at poker. He returned and went to law school at Mercer University where he met his future wife Joan Wilson. He went on to lead a successful career in insurance finishing at Chubb & Son as the Southeast regional manager in Atlanta where he mentored staff in the art of helping people navigate difficult times, inspiring young new workers to hang on for the long haul, and convincing old workers to adapt to the computer. Senior management at Chubb insisted on his presence at the annual meeting poker table and taking them to the Varsity when they were in town. He retired early in 1991 to "go sailing" across the Atlantic Ocean as a crew member. This voyage ended when a giant wave knocked the boat over and forced the captain to turn around and head back. Bill thought this was a lost opportunity and immediately bought his own boat so he could try it again. He sailed the seas at the helm of the "Good News" for 14 years and brought every friend and family member along for the adventure. He was preceded by his wife Joan of 54 years and his daughter Nancy. He is survived by his son Ted and daughter-in-law Ainie Hastings, and his son-in-law Calvin Bradley. He is also survived by his older brother Robert Hicks and his wife Micheline, his younger brother John Hicks and his wife Virginia, and his younger sister Ida Jane Bailey and her husband Doug. He will be remembered by all who loved him as a true optimist, a man present in the moment, ready to give his all, an adventurer- captaining the experiences he made and took us on. Whether by boat or bike, kayak or car, the stories were told, re-told, re-lived and cherished right up until the end. His stories were lessons in character, common sense and good humor. Nothing could defeat Bill - whether it was dragging an anchor and ending up on a shoal in the Dry Tortugas, or losing steering in a tight marina surrounded by million dollar yachts, he always came through, and punctuated each "near miss" with the words "See, I told you I am the luckiest man in the world!" A memorial service will be planned in the summertime after emergency conditions have subsided. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you donate to those in need.



