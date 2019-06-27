HINES, William William Whaley Hines, age 86, died on June 25, 2019. He was born on December 12, 1932, in Tampa, Florida, to Emmett Lee Hines and Willie Mae Whaley Hines. He attended the University of Tennessee where he received the Lockett engineering award as Outstanding Engineering Student after his second year. He later attended Memphis State University where he received the BS degree with Honors in mathematics in 1954. He received an Air Force commission in 1954 and served for two years at Wright Patterson Air Force Base and the Oklahoma City, OCAMA Headquarters. Following his Air Force service he enrolled in the Engineering College at the Georgia Institute of Technology. He received Masters and PhD degrees in the School of Industrial and Systems Engineering, and became a faculty member in that school. He was professor and Director of the ISYE Graduate Program. He served as President of the Georgia Tech chapter of Sigma Xi and Chairman of the Engineering College Graduate Committee of the Academic Faculty. He worked with a number of electric power companies and received the Association of Edison Illuminating Companies (AEIC) Lifetime Achievement Award. He co-authored a textbook, Probability and Statistics in Engineering. He leaves his wife of 59 years, Gayle, two sons, William and Matthew and a grandson, Nathaniel. A daughter, Jennifer, predeceased him. He also leaves his nephew, Emmett G. Hines of Atlanta. He was a member of Peachtree Road Methodist Church. Interment will be in Boston, GA. The family will hold a private ceremony in loving memory of his life. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from June 27 to June 28, 2019