Services
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Brigid Catholic Church
3400 Old Alabama Road
Johns Creek, GA
William Hite Jr.


1936 - 2019
HITE, Jr., William Mayne William Mayne Hite, Jr., age 83, of Alpharetta, died on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. He was born in Aiken, South Carolina on Aug. 14, 1936, to the late Mary Worsham Hite, and William Mayne Hite, Sr. He is survived by his wife of eighteen years, Patricia Joan Hite of Alpharetta; daughters and son-in-law: Jennifer Nelson and Richard Thomas of Bethlehem, Heather Salee of Stone Mountain, Angela Salee Miller of Woodstock; son and daughter-in-law, David and Jasmine Hite of Colorado; step-sons and step-daughter-in-law: Michael Heslin of Arizona, and David and Carmen Heslin of North Carolina; step-daughters and step-son-in-law: Jean Casteel of Cumming, Catherine and Eric Davis of North Carolina; grandchildren, Caleb and Adam Nelson, Tiffany Cooper, Dylan Thomas, Christopher Bobbit, Ethan and Megan Dunn, and Erin Hite; step-grandchildren: Savanna and Gannon Heslin, Cassandra and Danielle Heslin, Joyce and Edward Casteel, Nathanael, Timothy, and Rachael Davis; and great-grandchildren: Avaris Williams, Alana Cooper, Jayla and Isaiah Johnson; sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Ronald L Wilson, Sr. of South Carolina; brother and sister-in-law, Edgar Worsham and Elaine Hite of South Carolina. He was a sweet loving husband, as well as a proud father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a highly credentialed rocket scientist for Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, and a published author of the novel "Sandcastles, Tall Ships, and Vanities". He was also a seasoned musical enthusiast, being proficient in playing both the guitar and the banjo for over fifty years, as well as singing in a boy's choir, and a barber shop quartet. Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Brigid Catholic Church, 3400 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek, GA, Monday, Nov. 25, 11 AM, officiated by Father Robert Hart. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the American Brain Foundation, or .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 23, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -