HOGAN, Jr., William J. June 4, 1929 - November 25, 2019 Mr. William J. Hogan Jr., age 90 of Decatur passed away Monday November 25th. Mr. Hogan was born in Augusta Georgia in 1929. He attended high school at Boy's Catholic High in Augusta. Upon graduation he enrolled at The Georgia Institute of Technology and earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was commissioned 1st Lieutenant upon graduation in the U.S. Army in June 1952 and during his Military Career achieved the rank of Lt. Colonel. He served his country during the Korean conflict from 1953 until 1954. Following his active duty overseas he remained in the Military, retiring from the Georgia Army National Guard in April 1973. In 1952, he married Martyl Wolcott of Augusta. He was employed in the private sector by Southern Bell Telephone, and AT&T for many years. He was a member of St. Thomas Moore and IHM Catholic parishes during his lifetime. During his retirement years Mr. Hogan also served as a member of the Dekalb Community Service Board. Mr. Hogan was one of very few soldiers who witnessed first-hand the Atomic bomb testing at Yucca Flat,NM on March 17, 1953. He was especially proud of his attendance record at the Masters Golf Tournament in April of each year, having attended for 65 consecutive years. Throughout his life, Mr. Hogan never met a dog he did not love. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Barbara Manning and his youngest daughter Angela Hogan. Mr. Hogan is survived by daughters Kathleen Reichling of Gainesville GA, Karen Miller of Pleasanton CA, and sons William J. Hogan III of Tucker GA and Stephen Hogan of Atlanta GA. Mr. Hogan had 5 grandchildren and one great grandchild. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to St. Pius X Catholic High School, 2674 Johnson Rd. Atlanta, GA 30345. The family will receive friends for a memorial service at 10:30 AM on Friday, November 29th at King'sBridge Retirement Community; and for the burial, Wednesday, December 4th, 11:00 AM at the Georgia National Military Cemetery in Canton, GA. The family would also like to extend a sincere thank you to the care givers and staff at King's Bridge Retirement Community as well as the hospice services provided by Longleaf Hospice of Atlanta.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 28, 2019