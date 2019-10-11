|
|
HOLLAND, William Christopher "Chris" William Christopher "Chris" Holland of Dunwoody, GA passed away on October 8, 2019 at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 14 at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA. Visitation will follow from 2:30 5:00 PM. Chris was born January 28, 1971 in Raleigh, NC to William and Janet (Harris) Holland. The family moved to Dunwoody, GA in 1985, where Chris remained. For the past 34 years, Chris has been an integral part of the community where he grew up, married, raised his children and owned a successful landscaping business. He was a fan of the classics: cars, music and movies. Chris was a devoted husband, friend, son and brother. The role of father, however, was his greatest joy. On any given day, Chris could be found on the sidelines of a soccer field supporting his girls. While his physical presence will be missed every day, we know that Chris will always be cheering the loudest. Chris is survived by his wife of 19 years, Jennifer (Streeter) Holland and their two 15-year-old daughters, Sarah and Ella Holland. He is also survived by his parents Janet and Bill Holland of Pendergrass, GA, grandfather, Emmett Harris of Chatham, VA, brother, Jon Holland (and wife Adrienne) of Suwanee, GA, and sister, Allison Holland of Duluth, GA. Memorials may be made to the at , the Duke Health System at www.giving.dukehealth.org or Emory University Cardiology Center by emailing [email protected] Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 11, 2019