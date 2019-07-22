|
HOOPER, Jr., William "Bill" William "Bill" Hooper, Jr., age 57 of Lawrenceville, passed away July 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, William Hooper, Sr., and son, Chad Hooper. Bill is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kim Hooper; children, Madison and Caden Hooper; mother, Vivian Hooper of McDonough; brother, Phillip (Cindy) Hooper of Mansfield; sisters, Mary Beth (Keith) Liles of Blue Ridge, Vickie (Steve) Manley of Griffin, Lynn Hooper of Thomaston; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM at Wages & Sons Gwinnett Chapel, 1031 Lawrenceville Highway, Lawrenceville, GA. A graveside ceremony will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery, 1724 Hwy 155 N, McDonough, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memory of William J. Hooper, Jr. to the or Gwinnett Medical Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 22, 2019