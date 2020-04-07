Resources
HOWELL, William "Ed" William "Ed" Howell of Acworth, GA died at his home following a long illness on March 31st, 2020 at the age of 68 years. Born on Nov. 17, 1951 in Oak Hill, VA, he enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and home improvement. Ed graduated from Largo High School (Largo, FL) class of 1970. Ed is survived by his wife of 33 years, Paula Howell, step-son Paul Reavis, brother Jack Howell, sister Donna Howell, 2 nieces, 1 nephew and wife, and one grand-nephew.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 7, 2020
