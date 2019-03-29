HUBBARD, William Robert "Bob" Morning dawned bright and fair for Bob Hubbard on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He completed the journey which began so many years ago in Calhoun County, Alabama, on June 1st, 1937. He now joins his beloved Shelby Jean in their heavenly home. Bob was the son of Clarence and Cleo (Parker) Hubbard, and is survived by his son, Bob Jr. and his wife Elaine (York) Hubbard, daughter, Valarie Hubbard Ford (Ken); four granddaughters, Hillary Hubbard Wilkins (Jason), Michelle Ford Koehle (Will), Shannon Ford Lewis (Troy), and Madeleine Hubbard. Great Grands are Cooper Koehle, Kennedy Koehle, Addison Lewis, Atticus Wilkins, and Chloe Keohle. His survivors include, his brother, Charles Richard (Glenda) Hubbard of Milner, Georgia, sister, Elizabeth Hubbard Polk of Colorado Springs, Colorado, sister, Jimmie Nell Lindsey of Apollo Beach, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews scattered around the globe. He will also be dearly missed by his dear friend, Sharon Penney. Bob was twice retired, once from DuPont, then from Akzo-Nobel, holding some number of sales jobs for both companies in the paint and coatings industry for over fifty years. Bob served 14 years with the Georgia National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve, achieving the rank of Sergeant First Class, E7. Visitation will be held at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at Perry United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will immediately follow the funeral service at Perry Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, Bob asked that contributions be made to the Methodist Children's Home in Macon, Georgia. Condolences for the family may be left in our online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home, in Perry, Georgia, has been entrusted with the arrangements. When the roll was called this morning, Bob was there Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary