William Hudson

HUDSON, William Robinson Sept. 07, 1937 Sept. 16, 2020 William Robinson Hudson, of Cumming, formerly of Tucker, Georgia went home to his beloved Savior on September 16, 2020 surrounded by his children. William was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather with a larger than life, spirited personality. His greatest love was his family who he taught to always put God and family first. His other great passion was his love of sports. As an avid player and coach of 50 years, he unselfishly mentored countless children and young adults not only by teaching them the fundamentals of the game but more importantly by sharing his faith in God and values in life. His legacy will continue on through the generations of lives he impacted. William Robinson Hudson was born in Biloxi, Mississippi on September 7, 1937. He graduated in 1953 from Murphy High School in Mobile, Alabama. He then served in the United States Navy until 1959. After that he attended Auburn University, where he graduated in August 1961 with a degree in economics. He retired from the Centers for Disease Control as Personnel Director where he worked from 1967 to 1999. After his retirement, he continued as a consultant for 8 years as the associate director of the AIDS Information and Education Program. William was preceded in death by his loving wife of almost 59 year, Nora Brown Hudson, his mother, Helene Rosalie Chauvet, father, Winfield LLoyd Hudson, Sr., brother, Winfield LLoyd Hudson, Jr., and sister, Elise Wallis Gravance. He is survived by his daughters, Cindy Coleman, Sandra (Paul) Herzwurm, Linda (Dennis) Hewatt, son, Billy (Sheryl) Hudson, grandchildren, Chris Coleman, Jennifer (Matt) Webb, Zack (Savannah) Herzwurm, Brant (Leah) Herzwurm, Matt (Danielle) Herzwurm, Michael Hewatt, Amanda (NIck) Savino, Taylor Hudson, and Blake Hudson, great-grandchildren, Brayden Householder, Brylee Webb, Anna Grace Herzwurm, Ben Herzwurm, and Nora Savino, sister, Helen (Larry) Grik, brother, John Hudson and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are scheduled for 11 AM, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Cumming. Interment will follow in Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday from 5 PM to 8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, make donations to the Shriners Children's Hospital
, at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org
. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com
.