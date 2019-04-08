|
JACKSON, William Cotter "Billy" Mr. William Cotter "Billy" Jackson, age 81, of Barnesville, GA, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. Mr. Jackson was born on Friday, December 24, 1937 in Atlanta, son of the late Dr. James Holland Jackson, Sr. and the late Louise Lovejoy Jackson. Survivors include his sister, Nancy Jackson Thomas of Barnesville. A graveside service for Mr. William Cotter "Billy" Jackson will be at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in Greenwood Cemetery In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Dolly Goodpuppy or the First United Methodist Church in memory of Mr. Jackson. Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Jackson family.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 8, 2019