William Jackson

JACKSON, William Andrew William Andrew Jackson was born on July 31, 1934, at Emory University Hospital. He was the only child of Mary Powell Jackson and Willis Andrew Jackson who preceded him in death. Billy trained and worked at the Atlanta Cerebral Palsy Center. He had further training and employment through Community Friendship which provided some job opportunities. His job at Kroger was particularly important to him. Citizen Advocacy afforded him caring advocates who shared interesting historic ventures. Billy and his most recent advocate, Russell Spornberger, have enjoyed many trips together. He appreciated all types of books and was particularly interested in the history of the military, the Western Frontier, and Native Americans. He was a long-time member of the Atlanta History Center and was a self-made authority on the War Between the States and World War II. His Scotch-Irish and English ancestry was important to him. Billy is survived by a number of loving, caring cousins. A favorite memory was a celebration last year with cousins on the occasion of his 85th birthday. The fellowship he shared at Druid Hills Presbyterian Church was special. The family is grateful to Leo McGuire for the care and support he gave Billy during his time of declining health with Parkinson's. A celebration of Billy's life will be held at a later date in Carrollton, Georgia, at the gravesite of his maternal grandparents, Alexander Urquhart Powell and Nancy Stone Powell. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store