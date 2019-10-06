|
|
SPIESEL, Colonel William Jacob Colonel William Jacob Spiesel, 93, passed away on September 12, 2019, surrounded by family. William (Bill) was born in New York, graduated from Syracuse University, and the Naval War College. Bill loyally served in the United States Marine Corps for over 33 years in WWII, Korea, Southeast Asia and two extended tours in Vietnam. A former enlisted Marine, he rose through the ranks from Private and commissioned ranks to Colonel. He was highly decorated, earning many commendations including a Legion of Merit, a Bronze Star, both with Combat V devices and had significant recognition as an artillery officer at levels from a Forward Observer through battalion Executive Officer of 3rd Battalion,12th Marine Regiment in Hawaii. He served as Commanding Officer of the 6th Marine Corps District in Atlanta before his retirement. After completing his service with the USMC, Bill became Vice President of Human Resources for Cox Cable Communications and later worked as a private consultant. In retirement, Bill and his beautiful bride, Marlene became avid travelers and artists, filling their home with ceramics from their studio and souvenirs from their trips abroad. Bill loved animals and could never say no to a pet. A great fan of music, especially opera, he would burst into song at a moment's notice. His boundless wit, insightful mind, and love for conversation made him a fascinating companion. Above all, he was a model husband and father, dedicated to the well-being and happiness of his wife and children. He is survived by daughters, Lynn and Julie, son Jeffrey, daughter-in-law Marlena, and grandchildren Miranda, Alex, William, Katie, and Analisa. His parents, Anna and Boris, his brother Charles, and his wife Marlene preceded him in death. A service will be held at the Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, October 15 at 1:00 PM with a reception following. Please contact [email protected] for more information. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Angels Among Us Pet Rescue www.angelsrescue.org or Halo Rescue www.halorescuefl.org
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 6, 2019