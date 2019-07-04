Services
Young's Funeral Home
1553 Old Athens Road #770
Gainesville, GA 30507
(770) 535-8189
William JOHNSON Sr.

JOHNSON, Sr., William Celebration of Life Services for Mr. William Johnson, Sr. of Buford, GA will be held on July 5 ,2019, 11:00AM at Poplar Hill Baptist Church, 234 E Shadburn Ave, Buford, GA 30518. Rev. Avery Headd, Pastor/eulogist. Interment Broad Lawn Memorial Gardens 5979 New Bethany Rd Buford, Georgia 30518.Visitation Thursday, July 4,2019,6:00-8:00PM at Poplar Hill Baptist Church. Family and friends will assemble at the church at 10:30 AM. Young's Funeral Home 1553 Old Athens Road Gainesville, GA 30507 770-535-8189
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 4, 2019
