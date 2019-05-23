JONES, William William Lee Jones passed away very unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:00PM at Crestwood Memorial Cemetery, 2209 E Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35903. The family will greet friends from 1:00PM to 2:00PM at Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home in Gadsden, Alabama. The family will also greet friends at Hart's Mortuary, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, Georgia 31201 on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM. Mr. Jones was a member of Masonic Lodge #706 in Acworth, Georgia. He was the founder and owner of Production Tool and Technology. Mr. Jones was an entrepreneur, a forward thinker, and a genius. He enjoyed being a pilot, playing basketball, swimming, and he participated in the Paralympics. Mr. Jones was inspirational and lived a blessed and charmed life. Although he was paralyzed at the young age of 13, he could do anything he set his mind to. He was loved and respected by all that knew him. Mr. Jones is survived by his wife, Frieda Jones; two daughters, Beth Jones and Dr. Jennifer Jones (Marco Falgiano); son, Brian Jones; brother, Paul Jones (Helen); granddaughter, Arwyn Jones; sister, Patricia Gramling; and several nieces and nephews. Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences. Hart's Mortuary, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 and Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 2209 E Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35903 have charge of arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 23, 2019