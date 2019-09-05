|
KENNEDY, William T. "Bill" William Thomas "Bill" Kennedy passed away peacefully at his home in Beech Mountain, North Carolina, on September 3, at age 89. He was born in 1930 in Greenville, South Carolina, the oldest child of Willoughby and Francina Cook Kennedy. He is survived by his wife Nancy Glover Kennedy, his son Clarke (Marcia) Kennedy of Beech Mountain, his daughter Denis (George) Kennedy Koenig of Atlanta, and his son David (Hannah) Kennedy of Boone, NC, along with seventeen grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. He is also survived by his sister Margaret (John Horton) Kennedy Smith of Litchfield Beach, SC, and a great number of nieces and nephews. Mr. Kennedy graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1952 with a degree in Industrial Engineering. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and president of the ANAK senior honor society. Mr. Kennedy served for two years active duty in the United States Air Force at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, AL as Second Lieutenant. Following a 15-year career at Merrill Lynch in Atlanta, Mr. Kennedy joined INDATA, an investment analysis firm in New York, managing the Atlanta office and national accounts. In 1990, Mr. Kennedy established an independent investment advisory firm based out of Atlanta where he continued to work until retirement. Mr. Kennedy was an active member in his churches, both in Atlanta (Northside Methodist) and Beech Mountain, NC (Banner Elk Presbyterian) where he sang joyfully in the men's choir. He and Nancy participated in many civic and charitable activities in both of their cherished communities. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church in Banner Elk, NC, with a reception and visitation following at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Northside Methodist Church in Atlanta, or Banner Elk Presbyterian Church in Banner Elk, NC, or The Zinzendorf Mission (zmission.org), or a . Online condolences may be sent to the Kennedy family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service, in Boone, NC, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 5, 2019