William King
KING, William L. Funeral Services for Mr. William L. King, age 77, who passed away on July 15, 2020 will be held on Saturday July 25, 2020 at 11 AM, at the South DeKalb Chapel of Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes (with INVITATION ONLY), 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur GA. Viewing will be held TODAY, FRIDAY, July 24, 2020 from 10 AM - 12 PM, also at the South Dekalb Chapel. Final Resting place will be at Westview Cemetery-1680 Westview Dr., SW, Atlanta GA. Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com for live streaming info and to express condolences. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL (404)241-5656.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
JUL
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 24, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Bakari Greene
