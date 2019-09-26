|
KNIGHT, Jr., William William Donald Knight, Jr., pioneer Atlanta international lawyer, died on September 24, 2019. He was a founder of the international law practice of King and Spalding LLP, the Atlanta-based law firm, and longtime head of the firm's international practice group. Don was born in Macon, Mississippi on May 30, 1941, to Anne Duke Morris Knight and William Donald Knight, Sr. He grew up in Tutwiler Mississippi, a small village in the Mississippi Delta completely surrounded by cotton fields. Don was devoted to and deeply loved Jane Hall Harmon Knight, his life companion, best friend, and wife for 56 years. They were married in Aberdeen, Mississippi, on August 10th, 1963. His greatest blessings were the times he spent with Jane. She survives him, as do his beloved daughters; Catherine Morris Knight and Jane (Jennie) Sykes Knight, his son-in-law ;Rouslan Elistratov, and his dear granddaughters; Catherine Jane (Katie) Quackenboss and Sela Rouslanovna Knight. He is also survived by his sisters; Karen Anne Knight Hornsby and Beverly Gayle Knight Gallion, and brother-in-law James Hornsby. His brother, Paul Morris Knight, preceded him in death. Don graduated from S.D. Lee High School in Columbus, Mississippi, in 1958, Mississippi State University (B.A. 1961, with highest honors), Emory University (M.A., 1963, in Comparative Literature) and the University of Virginia Law School (J.D., 1967), where he was a member of the Editorial Board of the Virginia Law Review, the Order of the Coif, ODK, the Raven Society, and the Student Legal Forum, which he served as President during his final year at the Law School. Don is the author of the book Structuring Foreign Investment in U.S. Real Estate (Wolters Kluwer, The Netherlands, 1982), which is widely considered the leading treatise on the subject. The book remained in print over 30 years in its original publication, with co-authored second and third editions. He published numerous articles in U.S. and foreign legal journals on the subjects of international law and taxation. During the last twenty-five years of his law practice, he focused on clients from Persian Gulf countries (primarily Kuwait), becoming an early innovator in the area of structuring investments in the West. His invaluable legal assistant of many years was Linda Gaddis. Together, he and Jane traveled widely in numerous countries where, in many cases, they had long-time friendships. For over thirty years, they took an annual winter trip to St. Barth's, the small, French island in the Caribbean, for Jane's birthday. Don and Jane also greatly enjoyed spending time in the log house they built on top of a mountain on the outskirts of Highlands, North Carolina. Don loved his many friends and they loved him. He also loved dogs all of his life and was never completely happy without one in his household and, preferably, at his side. Don was a member of the Piedmont Driving Club, the Highlands Country Club, and the Knickerbocker Club of New York City. He was for many years a member of the Board of Trustees of the Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University, where, among other things, he was instrumental in the exhibit of artifacts from the Kuwait National Museum entitled "Islamic Art and Patronage/Treasures from Kuwait." He was a member of the Cathedral of St. Philip, in Atlanta, and the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, in Highlands, North Carolina. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road, NW, Atlanta, GA, 30305, on Friday, September 27th, at 2 PM. A private interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery that morning. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make contributions in his memory to the University of Virginia Law School Foundation, 580 Massey Road, Charlottesville, Virginia, 22903, or the Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road, NW, Atlanta, GA, 30305.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 26, 2019