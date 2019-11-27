|
LAWRENCE, William Henry William Henry Lawrence, of Dunwoody, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. He was born on June 13, 1932, the youngest of three children to Guy and Izetta Lawrence. Bill graduated from the University of Iowa in 1955 with a BSC degree majoring in marketing. He served in the US army including assignment in Germany for 17 months. He spent his entire career with the General Electric company, holding various management positions until he retired at age 55 as General Manager following 33 years of outstanding service. His most rewarding post-retirement accomplishment was his role as Chairman of the Board for the DeKalb Juvenile Foundation. This Board funded the DeKalb County Court Appointed Special Advocate program to serve abused and neglected children for whom he also filled in as "Santa". Additionally, and most passionately, he served in nearly every office of his spiritual home Rivercliff Lutheran Church providing loving service and leadership to the congregation for over 40 years. Bill loved his family dearly beginning and centering on his wife and "everything" Jean, whom he lived for and cared for until her passing in 2016. She was his partner for 57 years and he credited her for all his successes and legacy. We remember him for his devotion to God first, country, and dedication to raising his family in the name of the Lord. He cherished his title of "Papa" to five wonderful granddaughters Katherine Maxwell (Andrew), Justine, Katie, Jenna, and Sara. He was blessed to be introduced to his first great-grandson, Price Maxwell, weeks before his passing. He is also survived by his children, Carol Miller (Bo), Bill (Cindy), and David Lawrence. He will be remembered Saturday, November 30, at Rivercliff Lutheran Church. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM with memorial service at noon followed by a light reception His beloved Rock and Rev. Jeffrey Jordan officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.sandyspringschapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rivercliff Lutheran Church or the Dekalb County CASA program through the DeKalb Juvenile Foundation.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 27, 2019