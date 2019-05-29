Services
William Layson Jr. Obituary
LAYSON, Jr., William T. "Bud" William Thomas (Bud) Layson, Jr., 83, of Duluth, GA died May 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church with Rev. Michael Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park. Mr. Layson, a native of Albany, GA was a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church. He was a United States Air Force veteran, and was an avid community servant. Preceded in death by his wife, Glenda; sister, Ginger; brother, Mike; and sister, Ann; he is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Terry and Stephanie Layson of Monticello, GA, Jimmy Layson of Winter Garden, FL, Steven and Courtney Layson of Madison, MS; sister and brother-in-law, Lynette and Steve O'Nan of Macon, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Charlie and Gail Layson of Jefferson, GA; sister, Sally Layson Gray of Albany, GA; sister and brother-in-law, Betsy and Roy Nelson of Albany, GA; grandchildren, Ryan and his wife Sarah, Scott and his wife Sarah, Sophia, Sammy, Jane Gray, Tate and Ford; great grandchildren, Violet, Ava Grace and Pruitt; several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations to the Amanda Riley Foundation, PO Box 253, Snellville, GA 30078, www.amandarileyfoundation.org (678)871-8150, in memory of William T. Layson, Jr. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 29, 2019
