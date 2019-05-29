LAYSON, Jr., William T. "Bud" William Thomas (Bud) Layson, Jr., 83, of Duluth, GA died May 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church with Rev. Michael Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park. Mr. Layson, a native of Albany, GA was a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church. He was a United States Air Force veteran, and was an avid community servant. Preceded in death by his wife, Glenda; sister, Ginger; brother, Mike; and sister, Ann; he is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Terry and Stephanie Layson of Monticello, GA, Jimmy Layson of Winter Garden, FL, Steven and Courtney Layson of Madison, MS; sister and brother-in-law, Lynette and Steve O'Nan of Macon, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Charlie and Gail Layson of Jefferson, GA; sister, Sally Layson Gray of Albany, GA; sister and brother-in-law, Betsy and Roy Nelson of Albany, GA; grandchildren, Ryan and his wife Sarah, Scott and his wife Sarah, Sophia, Sammy, Jane Gray, Tate and Ford; great grandchildren, Violet, Ava Grace and Pruitt; several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations to the Amanda Riley Foundation, PO Box 253, Snellville, GA 30078, www.amandarileyfoundation.org (678)871-8150, in memory of William T. Layson, Jr. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 29, 2019