SIMMONS, Jr., William Lee William Lee Simmons, Jr, 91, of Atlanta, GA, died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Mr. Simmons was born in Alamo, GA, and was a graduate of Georgia Tech. He served in the U.S. Army retiring in 1965 and began a second career in life insurance at New England Life Insurance Company retiring some thirty years later. While stationed with the U.S. Army in Saalfelden, Austria, he met and married Katharina Christina Simmons who passed away in November 2014 after nearly 60 years of marriage. Survivors include daughter, Christina Simmons of New York, NY, and nieces and nephews. His son, Robert Lee Simmons, passed away in December 2015. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 22, 2019