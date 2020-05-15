|
LEMCKE, William On Wednesday evening, May 13, 2020, William (Bill) Curtis Lemcke of Tucker, Georgia, passed away at the age of 91. He was at home, surrounded by his loving family, when he went to be with the Lord. He was born on April 16, 1929, in Gwinnett County, Georgia, to the late Elmer Lemcke and Annie Lou Piper. He was a proud Georgia Tech graduate and had a fulfilling career in Electrical Engineering, working throughout the world. He began his own business in 1976 (Interconnect Systems, Inc.) and developed it into the company it has become, by giving everyone he did business with a high level of personal service. Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lizzie Chambers Lemcke, and their son, Everett Lemcke. He is survived by his son Mark (Sandi) Lemcke, daughter Elizabeth (Chris) Pourpourides, sister Robbie (Eddie) Forrester, granddaughter Jenny (Colin) Frazier, grandsons Jack (Cassie) Wheatley and William Pourpourides, great-granddaughters Caroline Frazier, Madison and Hope Wheatley, and great-grandson Colton Wheatley. Visitation will be held at A.S. Turner and Sons, in Decatur, Georgia, Friday evening, May 15, 6 - 8 PM. Funeral services will be conducted in the Chapel at A.S. Turner and Sons in Decatur, Georgia, Saturday, May 16, at 1 PM, with Rev. Troy Bush officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker, Georgia.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 15, 2020