LIPPINCOTT, William Crispin William Crispin Lippincott passed away February 3, 2019 at the age of 92. A funeral service will be held at St. Anne's Episcopal Church Saturday February 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Bill was born April 24, 1926 to William Cassidy Lippincott and Phoebe Doremus Lippincott. He grew up in Red Bank, New Jersey surrounded by family. Bill graduated from Blair Academy in New Jersey in 1944 and credits Blair with providing him with the foundation for a successful life. Upon graduation, Bill joined the navy serving during World War II. He was proud to be a veteran. Bill was a graduate of the University of Georgia in 1950 where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He married his college sweetheart, Anne Smythe, September 29, 1951. They enjoyed many wonderful friendships in their nearly 7 decades in Atlanta. Bill was an avid bird watcher all of his life and passed that love down to his children and grandchildren. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and his excellent memory, honed through years of asking trivia questions and grinding through crossword puzzles. Bill is survived by his wife of 68-years Anne Smythe Lippincott, daughters Anne Crispin Lippincott of Fort Myers, FL, Clayton Lippincott Harvey of Charleston, South Carolina, and son William Cassidy Lippincott (wife Beth) of Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as grandchildren Kate Peterson, Helen Peterson, Abigail Lippincott, and Benjamin Crispin Lippincott. The family would like to thank Bill's caregivers and the staff at St. Anne's Terrace for all their help. For anyone interested in a memorial contribution please consider: The Shephard Center (https://www.shepherd.org/giving/charitable-giving) or St. Anne's Church (http://www.saintannes.com/). Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 6, 2019