LOUNSBERY, Lt. Col. William Rutledge William Rutledge Lounsbery, Lt Col (USAF-RET) died October 11, 2019 at the age of 94 from prostate cancer. He was born May 13, 1925 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Elliott L. Lounsbery and Mary Louise Rutledge. He spent most of his early years in Cincinnati and Dayton. After graduating from high school in 1943, he attended the University of Dayton before entering the Army Air Forces in September 1943 as an aviation cadet. He was commissioned a Second Lieutenant navigator on November 11, 1944. He flew 18 missions in a B-29 in the air war over Japan for which he was awarded the Air Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters. After the war he attended the University of Cincinnati and graduated in 1950 with the degree of Aeronautical Engineer. He was recalled to active duty in 1951 and served in various flying and Research Development positions in Ohio, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, California, and Florida. Col. Lounsbery served in the Air Force Systems Command and was a navigator in the Strategic Air Command. His last assignment was as Director of the AF Armament Museum at Eglin AFB, Florida. He retired from the Air Force after 31 years of service. In 1976, he accepted a position in Atlanta with MARTA and worked on the development and construction of the rail system until he retired in 1990. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Frances Cole Lounsbery whom he married on July 15, 1950. He is survived by two daughters, Gail Cary of Bozeman, MT and Jane Lounsbery of Atlanta, GA, granddaughter Joanna Cary of San Diego, CA, sister Patricia Mathews of Atlanta, GA and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He and his wife were members of Peachtree Presbyterian Church and the Gene & Martha Wilson Sunday School class for over thirty years. He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, the Air Force Association, and the Retired Officers Association. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed bridge, became an Atlanta Braves supporter, (after fifty years as a Cincinnati Reds fan), and liked traveling to visit relatives and foreign countries. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Canterbury Court, on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2 PM, in the chapel; 3750 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30319. A reception will be held in the Community Room afterwards. Valet parking will be available. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that charitable donations may be made to Canterbury Court Employee Scholarship Fund, 3750 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA 30319; Hospice Atlanta, 5775 Glenridge Dr. NE Suite E200, Atlanta, GA 30328; or , PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 27, 2019