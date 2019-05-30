Resources
WEAVER, M.D., F.A.C.S., William Lynn Sept. 2, 1949 May 25, 2019 He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathryn Anderson Weaver, three sons Kibwe (Sylvrine) Aziwike and Jwyanza Weaver, two daughters Kimberly Olajumoke Weaver and Kimberly Hammond (Leon), adopted daughter Lakisha Bentley, four grand-children (Khary, Karnell, Kibwe Jr., and Vivian), one brother Wayne (Susan) Weaver and a host of God-children, nieces, nephew, cousins and many close friends.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 30, 2019
