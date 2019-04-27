MANGAN, III, William Owen (1944-2019) William Owen Mangan III, 74, passed unto Eternal Life peacefully on April 25, with his beloved wife Madeline at his side. He was born November 07, 1944 in Savannah, Georgia, the first son of William O. Mangan, Jr. and Frances Welsh Mangan. He had recently celebrated his 47th Wedding Anniversary with his wife Madeline. Bill was a good and decent man whose life revolved around his Catholic Faith, his Irish Heritage, his beloved family, his commitment to his patients struggling with substance abuse, and his lifelong friends. Many of these contacts were rekindled in his later years through Facebook, and his many attempts at what he considered "humor". He grew up in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Savannah, and was a member of St. Oliver's Catholic Church in Grayson, GA. He was a member of The Hibernian Society of Savannah since 1993. His father Bill was Grand Marshal of the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Savannah in 1981, and Bill III served as Marshal's Aide to his uncle Barrett Welsh, who was Grand Marshall in 1985. He attended Sacred Heart Parochial School, Benedictine Military School (Class of 1962) Belmont Abbey College, and received his degree from Armstrong State College. He also earned a Masters in Addiction Counseling. His family moved to Atlanta in the 1980's where he found his life mission to serve with The Veterans Administration as a Certified Addiction Counselor for Veterans with addiction problems. He helped literally thousands of Veterans over his decades there, and innumerable lives are better for his commitment to his clients. Bill previously served as the Thursday evening aftercare leader for Metro Atlanta Recovery Residences. Bill also along with his dear friends Donnie Brown and Doug Brush, co-facilitated the "Road to Recovery" group for persons and family members struggling with addiction problems. Bill was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who cherished his time with his family. He is survived by his wife Madeline, his son, William Owen Mangan IV, and his two precious grandchildren, Davis and Will, who affectionately called him Grandpa. He also is survived by his brothers, Richard, Charlie and his sister Mary Frances Nichols. He is also survived by many beloved cousins who are truly like sisters and brothers to him. The family request donations in Bill's memory be made to Metro Atlanta Recovery Residences - http://www.marrinc.org/donations/ Contact: Julie Shields 678-805-5154 or [email protected] The family will have a private service in honor of Bill. Arrangements by: Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, S.W., Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com> Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary