MARKHAM, William James "Bill" William James "Bill" Markham, age 90 of Atlanta, passed away peacefully on Sept. 14, 2019. Bill was born in Chicago, Illinois, on May 10, 1929 to the late William and Catherine Markham. After a long courtship, Bill married Vivian Tuerk Markham of Oak Park, IL. Together they raised five sonsBill, Jr. (Brenda), Terry (Elizabeth), Rob (Nancy), Tim (Resa) and Chris (Wendy). Their's was a busy, sports filled, happy family since 1953 and still going strong today. Bill was lovingly referred to as "Papa Bills" by his 11 grandchildren William III, Michael, John, Madoline, Laura, Patrick, Kaley, Chandler, Matt, Mallory and Elizabethwho frequently use the "Bill-isms" he said so often. After all, "everything is relative," and "cooking is a myth." Bill and Vivian also have five great-grandchildren. Bill was a graduate of St. Mary's College in Winona, Minnesota majoring in biology and chemistry. He worked in sales in the industrial chemical industry with a significant contribution to gypsum additives. He credited his knowledge with gratitude to his eight years of education with the Christian Brothers. Bill was particularly known as a do-it-yourself handyman, and was always repairing things and taking on complex projects. His years playing tennis were marked more by fellowship with teammates than whether they won or lost, and he likewise had a knack for building relationships with his sons' friends, and anyone he met for that matter. Following his retirement, he consumed an avid diet of CNBC as he followed the stock market. Bill's keen sense of humor, broad smile and love of Klondike bars never wavered, even in his final days as he entertained the nurses who helped care for him. His family is thankful to have shared so many memories with such a strong patriarch and knows he will be in heaven just in time to watch the University of Georgia-Notre Dame game from the best seats ever. Go Irish! Funeral services will be held Sept. 20, 2019, 11 AM, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. The family will receive friends starting at 10 AM. The funeral will immediately follow. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 2855 Briarcliff Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA 30328.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 18, 2019