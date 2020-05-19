|
|
MARTIN, Jr., William Alfred "Al" William Alfred Martin, Jr., known as Alfred or Al, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born September 18, 1932 to Floreine Carter Martin and William Alfred Martin, Sr. in the small Pike County town of Meansville, GA. He moved with his family to Atlanta when he was seven years old and was a lifelong resident of Atlanta thereafter. He experienced a constantly changing Atlanta throughout the years. He attended Adair Elementary School, Brown High School, and Georgia Tech, where he was awarded highest honors. During his school years he lived across the street from Adair Park, where he spent considerable time. After graduating from Georgia Tech, he served in the army for two years. He then went to work for Southern Bell in 1957 where he worked for 30 years until his retirement. He married his wife of 47 years, Carolyn Ann Stacy, from Savannah, GA. She preceded him in death in 2016. They had a great life together. They agreed that their "greatest achievement was raising and educating two successful children, a daughter and a son, who in turn gave them four lovely granddaughters". Alfred and his wife enjoyed traveling. They visited all of the states except Alaska and traveled extensively internationally. They took one trip around the world in 2002 and felt they had seen it all. Alfred's greatest pride and interest by far was in his family. He also had great joy spending time at his lake home at Lake Lanier, hunting and fishing on his properties around Atlanta, and was proud of his English Setter hunting dogs. He combined his love of travel and hunting with several trips to Mexico and Argentina with his son and son-in-law. Everyone that loved Alfred admired his sharp wit and flawless memory. He was an incredibly strong man with great integrity. He is survived by a daughter, Stacy Martin Payne (Andrew) of Charlotte, NC, a son, William A. Martin III (Sarah) of Richmond, VA, and four granddaughters, Anne Carter Payne and Carolyn Grant Payne of Charlotte, and Katherine Harris Martin and Sallie Pade Martin of Richmond. At a private family graveside affair, Alfred's remains will be interred between his mother and his wife in the family plot in Fincher Memorial Cemetery in Meansville, GA, only one quarter mile from the site of his birth. In lieu of flowers, please consider celebrating Alfred's life by contributing to The National Wildlife Federation.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 19, 2020