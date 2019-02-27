MCCOLLUM, Jr., Roy William Roy McCollum Jr. passed into eternity on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 after complications from a recent illness. Roy was born in Atlanta, GA on August 4, 1937 to William Roy McCollum Sr. and Eunice Catherine Gilliland McCollum. He was an only child who attended Northside High School and enjoyed playing golf at North Fulton and Bobby Jones Golf Courses. Mr. McCollum met his wife of almost 50 years, Mary Madlyn Coupland, at Florida State University, where he studied business, attending on a golf scholarship. He and Madlyn's first date was the beginning of a very successful career in sales! Dad was called up for service and proudly served his country in 1961 during the construction of the Berlin wall. Following a short stint at Sears & Roebuck, Roy began his 53 year career with Merrill Lynch in 1963 and retired in 2016. He had a vast base of clients who trusted him with their financial future. Madlyn, (his "Special Precious"), preceded Roy Jr. ("Daddy Mc") to Heaven in 2009. Roy Jr. is survived by his only child, son Roy III ("Sonny"), and his daughter-in-law Sarah ("Sarah Dear"). A funeral will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at Sandy Springs Chapel; 136 Mt. Vernon Highway; Sandy Springs, GA 30328. The family will receive friends from 12:00pm to 1:30pm, with the funeral beginning at 2:00pm. A private graveside service will be held at Crest Lawn Memorial Park immediately following the funeral. All who were close to Roy knew of his love and concern for the future of our great country. In honor of his patriotism, as we celebrate Roy's life, we encourage guests to attend wearing red, white or blue. Please share your stories about Roy Jr. via the online guest book at SandySpringsChapel.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Second-Ponce De Leon Baptist Church. Roy & Sarah want to thank Dad's family of friends for their prayers, and hope you will honor Dad's memory by making peace with God and your family. This life is short, but eternity is forever. Does your relationship with God make you sure you will go to Heaven when you die? TestAndSee.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary