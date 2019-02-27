Services
Sandy Springs Chapel
136 Mt Vernon Highway
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 255-8511
Resources
More Obituaries for William McCollum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William McCollum Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MCCOLLUM, Jr., Roy William Roy McCollum Jr. passed into eternity on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 after complications from a recent illness. Roy was born in Atlanta, GA on August 4, 1937 to William Roy McCollum Sr. and Eunice Catherine Gilliland McCollum. He was an only child who attended Northside High School and enjoyed playing golf at North Fulton and Bobby Jones Golf Courses. Mr. McCollum met his wife of almost 50 years, Mary Madlyn Coupland, at Florida State University, where he studied business, attending on a golf scholarship. He and Madlyn's first date was the beginning of a very successful career in sales! Dad was called up for service and proudly served his country in 1961 during the construction of the Berlin wall. Following a short stint at Sears & Roebuck, Roy began his 53 year career with Merrill Lynch in 1963 and retired in 2016. He had a vast base of clients who trusted him with their financial future. Madlyn, (his "Special Precious"), preceded Roy Jr. ("Daddy Mc") to Heaven in 2009. Roy Jr. is survived by his only child, son Roy III ("Sonny"), and his daughter-in-law Sarah ("Sarah Dear"). A funeral will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at Sandy Springs Chapel; 136 Mt. Vernon Highway; Sandy Springs, GA 30328. The family will receive friends from 12:00pm to 1:30pm, with the funeral beginning at 2:00pm. A private graveside service will be held at Crest Lawn Memorial Park immediately following the funeral. All who were close to Roy knew of his love and concern for the future of our great country. In honor of his patriotism, as we celebrate Roy's life, we encourage guests to attend wearing red, white or blue. Please share your stories about Roy Jr. via the online guest book at SandySpringsChapel.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Second-Ponce De Leon Baptist Church. Roy & Sarah want to thank Dad's family of friends for their prayers, and hope you will honor Dad's memory by making peace with God and your family. This life is short, but eternity is forever. Does your relationship with God make you sure you will go to Heaven when you die? TestAndSee.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandy Springs Chapel
Download Now