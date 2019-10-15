|
MCCURRY, William Denlinger "Bill" William Denlinger McCurry ("Bill") age 84, of Tucker, Georgia died October 11, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, LeeAnn, his son, Jimmy, his grandson Nathan, granddaughter Natalie, great-granddaughter Layla, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Ann, and his son Denny. Bill was born in Maryville, Tennessee in 1935 and grew up in Tallahassee, Florida. He moved to Atlanta in 1953 to attend Georgia Institute of Technology and graduated from Tech in 1956 with a degree in civil engineering. He subsequently received his MBA from Mercer University in 1986. He proudly worked for Plantation Pipe Line Company for over 39 years. During his first year working for Plantation, he met the love of his life, the late Margaret Ann Stacey, whom he married in 1957. Bill was a deacon at Rehoboth Baptist Church and led the Rehoboth Church library team. An avid reader, Bill also was a member of the Tucker, Georgia Friends of DeKalb library team. Over his lifetime, Bill enjoyed long-lasting friendships with many school friends, fellow church-goers, co-workers and neighbors. He was a fervent Ga. Tech fan and through his wife became a fervent LSU fan. He was a kind, loving husband and father whose family was always his first priority. Bill will be sorely missed by all that knew him. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Rehoboth Baptist Church located at 2997 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, Georgia, followed by a funeral service at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Rehoboth Baptist library fund or to the Tucker branch of the Friends of Dekalb at 5234 LaVista Road, Tucker, GA 30084.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 15, 2019