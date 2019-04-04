McHUGH, Jr., William William Anthony McHugh, Jr., 80, of Atlanta, GA beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed peacefully on March 29, 2019 at Emory Hospice. Bill was born in Louisville, KY on September 15, 1938 to Dorothy Kaelin and William A. McHugh, Sr. He graduated from Saint Xavier High School, attended Bellarmine College and the University of Louisville Law School obtaining a Juris Doctor degree. Bill met and fell in love with Kathleen McCrory in 1956, marrying in November of 1959. In 1962, after graduating law school, Bill and Kay moved to Atlanta where Bill started his legal career with the National Labor Relations Board practicing Labor Law. He went on to practice Labor Law with Adair, Goldthwaite & Daniel which later evolved into Adair, Scanlon & McHugh. He finished his legal career representing the Airline Pilots Association in 2000. Deeply faithful, he was active in his home parish of Holy Cross Catholic Church for over 40 years. His kindness, good humor and intellect garnered him profound and lifelong friendships which he treasured. Generous, open, caring and inquisitive, Bill served numerous organizations and boards. A passionate traveler, he and Kay explored 6 continents making enduring friendships along the way. His wanderlust even influenced his grandchildren; and he absolutely delighted in their travel experiences and photos. When not travelling to exotic locales, his favorite place was Hilton Head Island, SC. Bill was happiest when on the beach surrounded by family and friends. He is survived by his wife Kay, daughters Laura McHugh, son Billy McHugh (Susie), Beth McHugh, Chris Gray (Michael) and Maria Pagoaga (Carlos). He dearly loved his 9 grandchildren: Johnathan Goldsmith, Michael McHugh (Kathleen), Patrick McHugh, Kate McHugh, Patrick Gray, Liam Gray, Zachary Pagoaga, Caroline Pagoaga and Will Pagoaga. Each of his nieces and nephews were very special to him. He is survived by his brother, Retired Lt. Col. Thomas McHugh and sister Sara Hastings (Bob). He is predeceased by his parents, William McHugh, Sr. and Dorothy Kaelin McHugh, sisters Marilyn Hohmann and Dorothy Ray. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6th from 10am to 11am, Mass at 11am, followed by Luncheon at Holy Cross Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society care of Holy Cross Catholic Church, 3175 Hathaway Court, Atlanta, GA 30341. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary