William McNeill
MCNEILL, Reverend William Melton Reverend W. Melton McNeill, devoted husband of many years, and family patriarch went to be with his Lord on September 9, 2020. He was born in Jackson, Mississippi on December 28, 1925. He married Ann Withers in 1943. Melton graduated Cum Laude from Milsaps College in Jackson, MS, and Emory University's Candler School of Theology, Atlanta, GA, with a Masters in Divinity Melton had an illustrious career of over 45 years with the United Methodist church. Started as a minister to three rural churches in Mississippi, he started and built Briarcliff UMC, was senior pastor to St. Marks UMC in Atlanta and senior pastor to Dunwoody UMC before being appointed to two District Superintendent Positions. Melton is survived by Ann McNeill, Ann Lynn (Jan. 3, 1945), Sara (April 3, 1953- deceased), Markie (May 12, 1965) and 26 more direct descendants.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 20, 2020.
