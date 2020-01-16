|
MOBLEY, Jr., William William (Bill) Mobley, Jr., age 81, of Monticello, GA, passed away on January 11, 2020. Mr. Mobley was born in Saluda, SC on August 13, 1938 to the late William Mobley, Sr. and Ella Ruth Quattlebaum. He was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Mobley. He is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Jan and Barry McNicholas, Vicki Mobley, Alicia Butler; son, Joshua Mobley; brothers, Larry Mobley and Henry Mobley; grandchildren, Ashlee McCullers, Jeremy McNicholas, Zackery Bird, Kaitlin Bird, Blake Butler, Taylor Butler, Brody Mobley, Gavin Mobley, and Amara Mobley. The memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, at 2 PM, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe, GA. There will be a visitation prior to the memorial service also on Wednesday, from 1 2 PM. Rev. Paul Owens will be officiating the service.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 16, 2020