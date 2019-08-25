|
MONTROIS, William Gerald William Gerald Montrois was called home in the early morning hours of Monday, July 29, 2019, a week after his 89th birthday. 'Dr. Bill' was a longtime school administrator in Gwinnett County, GA, and also previously worked for GM Delco in his hometown of Rochester, NY. Additionally, he served his country for three years in the Army, the last year of which saw the start of the Korean War. Bill moved his wife Janice, their two sons David and Danny, and daughter Dana to Atlanta, GA in the late 60's, where he went on to earn his doctorate in Vocational Leadership from Georgia State University. He, Janice and Dana eventually landed in Cumming, GA, for a few decades before heading further south to his final home place in St. Petersburg, FL. Bill and Jan were fond of cruising, and Bill always said it wasn't the destination but those traveling with him that made each trip special. Still thinking of others, he earned his angel wings by sending Jan, his wife of 67 years, a brilliant sunset and beautiful rainbow in the evening of his passing. Their last words to each other the day prior were of love. He is survived by Janice, David, Danny, and Dana, and their spouses Tina and Donna, as well as grandchildren Jason, Amy, Christy, Rachel, Megan, their spouses Brittany, Jeremy, Zach, and a great grandson Maximus Montrois.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 25, 2019