MOON, William Elmer William Elmer Moon, age 85 of Snellville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Elmer was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Kate Moon and survived by his brother Samuel, his two children, Angela Whitaker and Russell Moon, grandchildren, Jason Duff, Ricky Moon, Jessica and Travis Clark; great grandchildren, Russell Moon, Hannah Zavala, Hudson Moon and Hollie Zavala. Elmer was born and raised on a humble farm in Lilburn, GA. He honorably served his country, his local and extended communities, and his family and all for whom he would stand as champion. He was referred to as "The Southern Gentleman" in some of the highest levels of our land and he really was. He spoke to Classes at GA Tech on emerging technologies, keynoted an unprecedented 7 consecutive, 11 total annual International Assemblages of the Association of Field Service managers. He built houses for Hurricane impoverished areas of the US Gulf Coast and served food to those with health issues that prevented them from securing provisions otherwise. As a loyal member of the Lion's Club he helped restore facilities that served children with vision impairment. His capacity for giving fueled his every step in life. He was simply that way, always solemn, loved by all and amazing. The Funeral Service to honor and celebrate the life of William Elmer Moon will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. Interment will follow at Snellville Historical Cemetery, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Those desiring may make memorial donations to the Snellville Lions Club, P.O. Box 292, Snellville, GA, 30078. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary