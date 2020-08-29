MOORER, Jr., William Daniel "Bill" On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, William "Bill" Daniel Moorer, Jr., loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 75 in Cobb County, Georgia, after a long battle with neurological issues. Bill was born on November 3, 1944, in Eufaula, Alabama, to William Daniel Moorer, Sr., and Lillie Mitchell Moorer. He was a graduate of Eufaula High School where he played football and basketball and was selected to the All-State football team. Upon graduation, he accepted the offer from Georgia Tech to play for the legendary Coach Bobby Dodd and became a three-year starter. While at Georgia Tech, he played on the 1965 Gator Bowl team and the 1967 Orange Bowl team. At the end of his senior year, his teammates selected Bill as permanent team co-captain. He also earned an honorable-mention Academic All-America award, and, in 1968, Bill graduated with a master's degree in Industrial Management from Georgia Tech. On June 10, 1967, Bill married Marsha Lee Paulk of Atlanta, and together, they raised two children, Lee Anne and Dan. Bill spent most of his career as VP and Chief Operating Officer of Techsonic Industries in Eufaula where he was responsible for the production of innovations that led Humminbird to number one in the industry. He retired as president and CEO of Akrometrix in Atlanta. He was a leader in both communities, serving as chairman of the board of Eufaula Bank & Trust, a deacon and longtime chair of the finance committee at First Baptist Church of Eufaula, and later, an elder at Peachtree Presbyterian Church in Atlanta. Bill's family and friends loved his dry sense of humor and his quick wit. His employees remember him as a man of integrity who took a personal interest in them and knew each of them by name. He had a passion for helping others. Bill spent countless hours volunteering and serving on the board at the Bobby Dodd Institute, which empowers individuals with disabilities by showing them how to maximize their potential in the workforce. In retirement, Bill loved to travel the world with his family, but his favorite place to relax was on a beach in Florida. At home in Atlanta, he enjoyed golfing, attending Tech football and basketball games, and his monthly dinner outings with his former teammates. In 2011, he was inducted into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame in Dothan, Alabama. Bill was preceded in death by his father Billy and his mother Lillie. He is survived by his wife Marsha; their two children, Lee Anne and Dan (Rebekka); two grandsons, Jake Moorer and Alex Keck; a granddaughter, Kathryn Moorer, all of Cobb County; two sisters, Kappa Robinson (Sam) of Columbus, Georgia, and Margaret Richardson (Bill) of Eufaula; his brother, Mac Moorer (Kristie) of Birmingham; along with several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Because of the pandemic, no public funeral service will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be sent in Bill's name to the Bobby Dodd Institute, 2120 Marietta Blvd., N.W., Atlanta, Georgia 30318.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store