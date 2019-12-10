|
|
NORTON, Sr., William William Mickle "Mike" Norton, Sr., a resident of Dacula, GA for 22 years and recently of Bethlehem, GA, joined our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on, Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the age of 87. Mike is survived by his sister Glenda Fitch (Bill Fitch); his beloved children Vanessa JoAnn Wallis, William Mickle Norton, Jr., John David Parsons, Jr. (Laurie Ann), and Devera Michelle Chandler (Henry Glenn); fourteen grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren. Mike was predeceased by his beloved wife of 52 years, Betty Jane Norton, parents Taylor and Sara Norton; his sister, Shirley Fewox; and daughter, Brenda Jane John. Mike was born in Cullowhee, NC on November 9, 1932. He graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in Jacksonville, Florida. Mike was an Army and Air Force veteran, having served active duty during the Korean conflict and the Vietnam War. Mike had a successful career as an engineer with Southern Bell and BellSouth and retired in the 1980s. Post-retirement, Mike joined Betty in the family tax preparation business as a financial advisor and an income tax preparer. Mike was an avid golf enthusiast, long-time member of the Jug Tavern Senior Golf Association, and known for enjoying a relaxing game of golf - rain or shine. Finally, Mike was best known for his incredible sense of humor, cracking a good joke with everyone he knew. Mike felt that no matter how tough the situation was, a smile and a laugh always made it better. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the or the are greatly appreciated. The scheduled viewing/visitation is on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, located at 3481 Hamilton Mill Road. Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924 Share memories of Mike at hamiltonmillchapel.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 10, 2019